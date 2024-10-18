After being fenced off for years, the 2.5-acre India Basin Waterfront Park at 900 Innes has its grand opening Saturday, and will eventually be part of sprawling 65-acre park that hopes to rejuvenate Bayview and Hunters Point.

A new San Francisco park that has been in the works for ten years, and has been fenced off for decades, will see those fences come down Saturday morning for a grand opening ceremony. We noted back in 2021 that a dilapidated boatyard in between Bayview and Hunters Point would become part of SF’s most expensive park at 900 Innes Avenue. And that park is opening Saturday, with SF Rec and Parks declaring “The development of 900 Innes will transform a post-industrial brownfield into the 21st-century legacy park in a historic waterfront context.”

After a decade in the making, the new India Basin Waterfront Park is finally here!



Join us this Saturday to celebrate with live music, food, historical tours, and resources connecting people to programs in the project's Equitable Development Plan.

The Chronicle’s sneak preview of the new park refers to it simply as “900 Innes Park,” though Rec and Parks is using the larger mouthful of a name “India Basin Waterfront Park at 900 Innes Avenue.” As of now, it’s just a few new but very nice acres being added on to India Basin Shoreline Park. But the Chronicle notes the parks will feature “front porch terraces” that directly overlook the Bay and are full of public seating, floating docks with benches, and a food court.

And check out this public art installation Lady Bayview by artist Raylene Gorum, a homage to the 1960s and 70s-era political activists the Big Five of Bayview.

Come out for the opening celebration, which begins tomorrow at 11AM at the park (900 Innes Avenue).

Plus you will be able to boat out onto the SF Bay at Saturday’s opening party! According to the park's website says there will be “row boats for visitors to take out on the water with Rocking the Boat,” as well as “free food through the park's new food pavilion.” They’re also throwing a party Saturday called Fall Fest, “an annual event with a local vendor market, DJ, pumpkin patch, food, art activities, a health zone, and recreational fun for all.”



It’s not totally clear what’s happening long term with this Food Pavilion at 900 Innes, whose website does not list any vendors. There’s just this promise of “free food” on Saturday, but a few other events are listed, including a pop-up from Vegan Hood Chefs every Sunday (11am-3pm) this week through November 24. There’s also an application to become a vendor at the site.

While this is being billed as SF’s “most expensive” park, 900 Innes will actually just be part of SF’s most expensive park, a larger work that is still in progress. 900 Innes cost $68 million, according to the Chronicle, but once the larger 64-acre India Basin Waterfront Park is completed, the price tag will be more than $200 million.

Though nearly half of that money is coming from state funding, and private donations, like the $25 million from the John Pritzker Family Fund.

Image: Trust for Public Land