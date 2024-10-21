A pair of 15-year-olds went missing Friday night and are likely together, but authorities have described them as "at risk" and put a broad alert across the Bay Area for their safe return to their families.

Michelle Olivas Sanchez, 15, attended the homecoming dance Friday at San Lorenzo High School with her date, Elvis Merino, who is also 15. They were last seen around 8:45 pm at the school on East Lewelling Boulevard in San Lorenzo, an unincoprorated community in Alameda County.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office put out a bulletin for the missing juveniles on Saturday night, after they failed to meet back up with their parents after the dance on Friday.

Olivas Sanchez attends San Lorenzo High, but her boyfriend, Merino, traveled with his parents to attend the dance from Potter Valley in Mendocino County, as NBC Bay Area reports.

Attempts to contact the teens on their cellphones have been unsuccessful.

Authorities have not said they believe the teens ran away together, but that is the implication.

In the bulletin, Merino is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and he has a birthmark on the right side of his face.

Olivas Sanchez is described as standing 5 feet, one inch tall, weighing about 108 pounds, with long, straight black hair and brown eyes. Both teens were dressed up, and she was last seen wearing a pink dress, black jacket, and black shoes, with a small pink backpack.

Anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.