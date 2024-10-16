- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao held a rally Tuesday in Oakland's Chinatown against the effort to recall her, but it was interrupted by pro-recall supporters. A group of recall proponents were holding their own rally nearby, and the groups converged. [KTVU]
- Thao also delivered her State of the City address Tuesday, and she took credit for crime numbers being down due to a ceasefire strategy and 200 Flock cameras she had installed. [KRON4]
- One person was killed Tuesday night in a solo crash in Oakland on eastbound I-580 near the MacArthur Boulevard offramp when a pickup truck ran off the roadway. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a rally Tuesday calling for an independent investigation into the firing of Santa Clara County schools superintendent Mary Ann Dewan, and Dewan herself is also suing the school board over the termination. [KRON4]
- Parents rallied in San Francisco Tuesday against the proposed closure of San Francisco Public Montessori, the only Montessori school in the city's public school system. [KRON4]
- It's come to light that the federal prisom system, during Trump's presidency, provided gender-affirming care to transgender inmates, contrary to a campaign ad and talking point about Harris being a supporter of such medical care and Trump being against it. [New York Times]
- One of two exotic birds stolen last month from a shop in Concord called Feathered Follies, a 25-year-old umbrella cockatoo named Tofu, has been recovered, but a second bird named Plato remains at large. [KRON4]
Photo courtesy of Feathered Follies