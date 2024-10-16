Three teens and an 11-year-old were in a stolen Infinity G35 that crashed into two trees and a pole in Richmond early Monday morning, leaving a 14-year-old girl dead, and her 11-year-old sister hospitalized.

A car that had been reported stolen crashed into two trees and a pole at around 5:15 am Monday morning in Richmond, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl, according to KTVU. The girl’s 11-year-old sister was also hospitalized and is in critical condition as of early Wednesday morning. And the only other two occupants of the vehicle were two 15-year-old boys who fled the scene, so clearly someone too young to drive was driving this stolen Infinity G35.



The condition of that vehicle is seen in the above report from the Grandview Independent, which notes that the Richmond Police Department received two early morning alerts from iPhones indicating there had been a serious car crash.

“Officers responded to the area and located a heavily damaged Infinity G35 resting in the northbound lanes of Canal Blvd,” that department said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Officers located one occupant, a 14-year-old female, ejected from the vehicle and with fatal injuries. Officers located another occupant, an 11-year-old female, suffering from significant injuries. The 11-year-old victim was transported to a local trauma center, where she remains in critical condition.”



Police also say there were two 15-year-old boys in the car when it crashed, and fled the scene of the accident, but both have since been located and questioned. One boy was found at a hospital seeking treatment for his own injuries, the other was found at a private residence in Richmond Monday night.

And they’re apparently giving different accounts of who was driving the car. The Richmond PD says that “Investigators will follow up on additional leads, including DNA evidence, to determine which occupant was driving during the crash.”

The Infinity G35 had been reported stolen to the San Pablo Police Department on Saturday, October 12, just two days before the fatal crash.

The Richmond PD added in their statement, “We are saddened by this senseless tragedy that has resulted in the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and the remaining victim who remains hospitalized.”

Image: Police units respond on scene. (Getty Images)