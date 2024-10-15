- Another one of those booze-selling “entertainment zone” parties is scheduled for October 31 (Halloween), and it’s being called Nightmare on Front Street. The event will run from 2-10 pm on Thursday, October 31, and just like at the Oktoberfest party, they’ll be selling open containers/to-go cocktails at Schroeder's, the Royal Exchange, and Harrington’s Bar and Grill. [Examiner]
- Blind riders rallied against Lyft and Uber at those companies’ respective SF headquarters on Tuesday, claiming discrimination from those rideshare providers. According to figures from the San Rafael-based Guide Dogs for the Blind, 83% of their clients recently reported that they were denied rides by the rideshare companies. [NBC Bay Area]
- In the Bob Lee murder trial, the sister of accused killer Nima Momeni, Khezar Momeni, did not take stand stand Tuesday as expected. But she created some headlines with her “new look” appearance. Meanwhile, SFPD officer Rosalyn Check testified that when officers were called to Lee’s hotel room after his killing, they found “multiple empty alcohol bottles” strewn about. [KTVU]
- After the SF Board of Supervisors passed Sup. Aaron Peskin’s rent control expansion measure, Mayor London Breed said she would sign it. But it could only take effect if November's state Prop 33 rent control proposition passes. [SF Standard]
- Critics say Governor Newsom’s recent new laws forcing gas companies to keep more reserves, laws meant to keep prices lower, are just “political theater.” [CalMatters]
- A PT Cruiser rammed into the front of a Novato bank Tuesday afternoon, because the driver “accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the break” according to Novato Police. [KRON4]
