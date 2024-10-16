A woman is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday morning in the Mission District, and police are looking for four male suspects.

There's very little information available from the police so far, but the shooting happened just after 4 am Tuesday on the 2200 block of Mission Street, between 18th and 19th streets. As KRON4 reports, the victim was a woman in her 20s, and she sustained life-threatening injuries.

SFPD officers arrived on the scene after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, as a police spokesperson tells the Chronicle.

The woman was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, and there has been no update on her condition as of Wednesday.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released, but the police are reportedly seeking four male suspects in connection with the shooting.

This is the first shooting incident in the Mission in over a month. A male victim was shot and critically wounded in early September a couple of blocks from this incident, near 16th and Mission streets. And one person was killed in a shootout at that same intersection in July.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.