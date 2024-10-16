After only two years as the boutique Line Hotel, the 12-story hotel portion of the building at 950 Market Street that also houses the Serif condo development is going to become a Hilton property as of December.

The SF Business Times reports that the Line Hotel operators are stepping away from the property and have notified the state of a "mass layoff" event on December 10. But, they say, the hotel will become part of the Hilton Curio Collection as of that date, and Hilton is expected to rehire all or most of the 86-person staff.

Line Hotel is a boutique brand that was created a decade ago by New York-based Sydell Group, starting with the first Line property in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood. Other Line locations are in Austin and Washington DC. Earlier this year, Hilton announced it had acquired a controlling interest in Sydell Group, which also owns the NoMad, Freehand, and The Ned hotel brands. The move brings Hilton its first luxury lifestyle hotel brands.

It's not clear whether Hilton plans to retain the Line brand name either at the San Francisco location or elsewhere — Curio Collection properties tend to retain their own individual branding, as the Business Times notes, like the Juniper Hotel in Cupertino. The Curio Collection currently boasts 170 hotels in 42 countries, with another 84 coming in the pipeline.

In a statement about the acquisition of Sydell Group and the NoMad brand, Hilton's president of global brands Chris Silcock said, "By pairing an already proven brand concept that’s ready for expansion with the power of Hilton’s commercial engine, we are accelerating our ability to drive growth in the luxury lifestyle segment."

And Sydell founder and CEO Andrew Zobler said in a statement that, "Hilton’s expertise in both luxury and lifestyle, paired with its track record in scaling brands, makes for an exciting opportunity."

The 236-room Mid-Market property lost its upscale restaurant Tenderheart back in March, and since then, the hotel's website has only been advertising its rooftop bar and lounge Rise Over Run, which offers a limited food menu.

With the transition to becoming a Hilton property, presumably a new restaurant will be installed in the street-level space.

And, as the Business Times notes, the hotel will then benefit from bookings from Hilton Honors members, in what looks to be a slightly better upcoming year for convention traffic than 2024.