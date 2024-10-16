- A Tuesday morning stabbing in SF's Castro District left one man in critical condition, and no suspects have been identified. The stabbing, which took place around 10:45 am in the parking lot behind Walgreens on 18th Street, was reportedly witnessed by multiple people. [Chronicle]
- In the trial of Nima Momeni today, the friend of Bob Lee's who was hanging out with him the last day he was alive took the witness stand Wednesday. Borzoyeh "Bo" Mohazzabi, a fellow tech entrepreneur, denied that he and Lee were doing drugs that afternoon, and testified that he overheard the "crazy" phone call Momeni made to Lee questioning him about what happened with his sister earlier in the day. Mohazzbi is expected to continue testimony on Thursday. [Mission Local]
- In testimony on Tuesday, SFPD CSI Detective Rosalyn Check tesified to finding several bottles of booze, cocaine residue, and a large, unused "rock" of cocaine in Lee's hotel room that day. [KRON4]
- The SFPD announced an arrest today of a suspect in connection with a July 24 homicide that took place amid a brawl at the 16th and Mission BART plaza. [Mission Local]
- The SFPD also announced the arrest of a man, 27-year-old Jahad Antoine, who is suspected of assaulting and injuring two elderly men on Tuesday within two hours of each other, including a 90-year-old man who was attacked on a Muni bus. [KPIX]
- Around 28,000 PG&E customers received warnings about pre-emptive power shutoffs starting Thursday afternoon, including residents in several Bay Area counties, due to the incoming Diablo winds. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Great California Shakeout earthquake drill is tomorrow, Thursday, and at 10:17 am your phone will buzz with a test alert from the MyShake app, assuming you have the app. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo via Google Street View