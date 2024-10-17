- Bay Area fire departments are setting up "strike teams" starting this morning in preparation for potential wind-fueled fires. The Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area doesn't take effect until Thursday night at 11 pm, but firefighters are getting prepared starting this morning. [KTVU]
- Board of Supervisors President and SF mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin has responded to billionaire Michael Moritz's latest salvo against him in the New York Times, and he says it is "riddled" with factual errors. Peskin also says that Moritz "wants San Francisco to be a monarchy," and points to how Moritz bought himself a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II by making a $115 million donation to Oxford University in 2012. [Mission Local]
- A scandal has been unfolding on the San Jose City Council in which Councilmember Omar Torres is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages about sex with underage boys. Mayor Matt Mahan and nine council members formally called for Torres to resign on Wednesday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Police in Palo Alto on Wednesday arrested 48-year-old Franco Serapio of Menlo Park on suspicion of attempted murder, relating to an alleged assault with a golf club on another man Monday afternoon. [KPIX]
- Meta is having another round of layoffs, and it's affecting teams within Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs, and Threads, where software engineer Jane Manchun Wong has already announced that she is one of those laid off. [The Verge]
- Those "evasion-proof" fare gates have now been installed at 16th & Mission Street Station. [Facebook]
Photo via BART/Facebook