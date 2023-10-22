A 13-year-old girl driving alone on the streets of San Francisco Saturday morning ended up in a car crash involving two other vehicles in SF's South Beach neighborhood, ultimately resulting in injuries to one person.

Police first witnessed the young driver at approximately 8:30 a.m committing "several vehicle code violations,” along with another vehicle, around Bay and Stockton streets, as the Chronicle reported. Officers reportedly tried to pull her over, but the other driver intervened, allowing both to flee the scene, so the officers decided not to give chase due to the risk of a high-speed pursuit.

The story didn't end there — another set of officers soon discovered the young girl approximately 2 1⁄2 miles away from the initial incident, near Brannan and Second streets, per the Chronicle.

This time, the outcome was different: Officers witnessed the girl's vehicle colliding with two other occupied vehicles, which enabled police to extract the girl from the vehicle and take her to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One individual who was inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash was also reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reportedly said that the girl received a citation and was released to a parent. It's not clear how she got the car, and her identity wasn't released. Who says it’s just robotaxis endangering San Francisco streets?