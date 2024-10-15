An enormous, two-level sports bar and entertainment complex is coming to Thrive City at the Chase Center early next year, and it will feature a beverage program from Pacific Cocktail Haven founder Kevin Diedrich.

It's called Splash, and this is the first we're hearing of this project, which is going to occupy 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space outside the Chase Center — marking what appears to be the largest of the food-and-beverage spaces in the complex. A release went out Tuesday morning from the Warriors front office, saying that Splash will be a "first of its kind in the Bay Area" sports bar, with "a state-of-the-art sports viewing experience."

The team behind it is Sidecar Hospitality, which operates Schroeder's and Press Club in downtown San Francisco, as well as being partners with Diedrich in Pacific Cocktail Haven and Kona's.

Rendering via The Warriors

The bar, which has 20,000 square feet of indoor space — which will be marketed for private events, clearly — includes a DJ booth and a state-of-the-art soundsystem offering "high-impact game audio." That's a whole lot of sneaker squeaks for Warriors games!

The centerpiece of the sports-bar experience will be an 840-square-foot, curved LED video wall, topped by a video ticker showing sports scores and sports news — and 75 total TV screens, so, a lot of visual stimuli. The release promises sightlines to a screen from every seat in the house.

An upstairs area will offer more lounge-style seating as well as golf swing suites, pop-a-shot, pool, shuffleboard, and foosball.

Rendering via the Warriors

A 10,00-square-foot patio called "The Backyard" will have its own big-screen TVs and an outdoor bar, with picnic-table style communal seating. This area will also be pet-friendly.

Rendering via the Warriors

There will also be an "upscale food program," the release promises, but we don't have details on that just yet. But there will be plenty of cocktails and beer flowing, with Diedrich selecting 16 beers that will be on tap, along with a selection of natural and biodynamic wines.

The array of food and beverage draws has been slowly filling in at Thrive City, which opened during the pandemic with just a couple of tenants — at least one of which, Mission Bay Wine & Cheese, has already closed. Last week saw the opening of the much-anticipated Che Fico Pizzeria, which is open for dinner only but will be adding lunch soon.

Other tenants in the complex include Dumpling Time, Gott’s Roadside, Harmonic Brewing, Tyler Florence's Miller & Lux steakhouse, GluGlu, Philz Coffee, and Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. Senor Sisig is getting set to open a new location at Thrive City as well.

And as we learned in August, Fikscue Craft BBQ and Kayah by Burma Love are on their way to opening in the complex in the coming months as well.

Splash is scheduled to open sometime in early 2025.