SF-born comedian Ali Wong has long been a fan of the famed chicken pho at Turtle Tower, and so it's only fitting that when she was back in town this week, she brought boyfriend Bill Hader to the new incarnation of the restaurant downtown.

Turtle Tower is still only softly open, for lunch only, in its new digs at 220 California Street — the former Barbacco space. But the restaurant has already had a celebrity sighting, as they posted about on Instagram Wednesday. Emmy-winning actress and comedian Ali Wong stopped in for some pho with Bill Hader, whom she's been dating since late 2022, following her separation from ex-husband Justin Hakuta.

Wong is half Chinese and half Vietnamese — as she's famously joked, that means she's "half fancy Asian and half jungle Asian" — so it stands to reason that Turtle Tower was among her local faves. She mentioned it as such in a Chronicle Datebook interview in 2019, alongside Saigon Sandwich, Taqueria Cancun, and R&G Lounge.

The owners posted about Wong's visit saying, "We’re thrilled to be back in San Francisco and so grateful for all the love and support. A huge thank you to @aliwong and @billfreakinghader for stopping by this week and showing love to our small business, it truly means the world to us."

Wong was in town doing her latest standup set, titled "Work in Progress," at the Punch Line from March 17 to March 19.

Tablehopper had a rundown about the new menu at the new Turtle Tower, where prices are just slightly higher than they were before the last location closed in 2023. Eater also has some photos this week, but there still doesn't seem to be any word about when dinner service might begin — they may just be waiting on the pending liquor license to come through.

For now, you can stop in seven days a week at 220 California for the full menu, including 10 varieties of pho and various other dishes, from 11 am to 3 pm.