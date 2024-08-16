This week on the SF food scene, Fikscue Craft Barbecue and Kayah by Burma Love are coming to the Chase Center's Thrive City, and The Brixton is revamping its food menu.

In case you missed the big news this week, Nopa is opening a seafood spot, called Nopa Fish, in the Ferry Building early next year. Nopa chef-owner Laurence Jossel is teaming up with well-respected fishmonger Water2Table and its owner Joe Conte to open the counter-service restaurant, which will also feature a fish market and grab-and-go meals, in the former San Francisco Fish Market space, also known as Suite 31.

We have news of two new upcoming openings at Thrive City, the restaurant and retail complex attached to the Chase Center in San Francisco. One is Kayah by Burma Love, the newest offshoot of Burma Superstar's Burma Food Group. We knew that Burma Love had an offshoot planned in the complex, but now we learn that it is aiming for an October opening, and will focus on Southeast Asian-inspired street food. The restaurant features a full bar, and both indoor and outdoor dining options, with an outdoor lounge as well. Expect plenty of noodle dishes on the menu, as well as skewers prepared over a binchotan grill, and snacks like chicken lollipops and a rainbow salad roll.

Alameda-based Fikscue Craft Barbecue is also headed to Thrive City, as the Chronicle reports today. The popular restaurant has become known for its lines down the block as well as for its halal-smoked, Texas-style barbecue meats, as well as for Indonesian dishes that also use those meats. For Fikscue's first foray into San Francisco, you can expect dishes like Texas-style brisket, dino ribs, and beef coconut curry rendang. They are aiming for an early 2025 opening, and they will share outdoor seating space with next-door Harmonic Brewing.

Thrive City, which has been half-vacant since its pre-pandemic debut, will finally get filled out by next year, with the impending openings also of Che Fico Pizzeria, and Señor Sisig.

Also out in Dogpatch, a pop-up that happened at The Midway back in February, Sister Mother Crone, is happening again, starting tonight, August 16, and running on select weekends through November, including next weekend. Chef Ollie Walleck is back serving comfort-food dishes with some Midwestern influence, including some new dishes, like gnocchi alla romana with snap peas, romanesco, and pesto; and cherry-braised shortribs with broccolini and cherry tomato. Find reservations here.

And over in Cow Hollow, The Brixton is reopening this week with a renewed focus on food — after pivoting into being more of a bar during the pandemic years. As Eater reports, the menu returns to serving gastropub fare, as it did when The Brixton opened over a decade ago. But now consulting Chef Joey Altman has added a selection of "Osaka-style sushi snacks."

Sadly, the Instagram-famous Japanese souffle pancake spot at Stonestown Galleria is closing. Gram Cafe & Pancakes will shutter after August 27, as the Chronicle reports, but owner Dorothy Tso says she has plans to open a new location elsewhere in the Bay Area sometime next year.

Top image: Fikscue's ribs, via Yelp