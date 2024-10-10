It's time to enjoy some Che Fico pizzas over at the Chase Center — and while Miller and Lux may have some draw for the upscale steakhouse thing, the opening of Che Fico Pizzeria might mark the first standalone reason for people to go Thrive City when they aren't going to a concert or a game.

Che Fico Pizzeria opened Wednesday night at Chase Center's Thrive City, filling in a long unfilled gap in the spaces along the plaza outside the venue. The pizzeria takes over the space along the Terry Francois Boulevard side of the plaza, with a large covered patio overlooking the Bay. (Too bad they opened this week and not during the heatwave!)



While the original Che Fico location on Divisadero, and the arguably even splashier Che Fico Parco Menlo that opened earlier this year, offer a full menu of Italian antipasti, salads, pasta, pizza, and entrees, the new pizzeria focuses things on pizza, but there are some other options.

"We always knew that a pizzeria would be forthcoming — we just had no idea what it would look like, where it would be, and how it would go," says chef and owner David Nayfeld, speaking to Eater.

There are five salads on the menu — chopped, Caesar, Greek, heirloom tomato, and a bomba shrimp salad — and some starters like rosemary-garlic potato chips, wings, calamari, and suppli, which are basically smaller arancini, or risotto croquettes stuffed with cheese.

There are also four sandwich options on offer, to please potential lunch crowds at surrounding offices (like OpenAI and Uber): chicken parm; a chicken cutlet sub with provolone, pesto, marinated artichokes, pepperoncini, and pickled onions; a New Orleans-style muffuletta; and a traditional Italian sub.

As for pizzas, the opening menu features a margherita and a cheeseless red pie (which is vegan); a cheese pie with vodka sauce; a rapini white pie with fontina and ricotta cheeses; a standard pepperoni pie; a sausage, mushroom, and pepperoni pie; a sausage and mushroom pie; a pineapple and Calabrian chili pie; and a four-cheese white pie with Calabrian chili and chili honey.

Photo courtesy of Che Fico

The pizzas will be larger at Che Fico Pizzeria — at the original location they are 12-inch pies, here there will be 14- and 20-inch options.

And Nayfeld acknowledges that this is a big step, given that pizza was "the thing I struggled with the most" in opening Che Fico — and the Chronicle went after that this week, noting how many complaints there were about burnt pizzas when Che Fico first opened. But Nayfeld detailed how they've gotten the dough making and everything else down to a science now, regularly checking the pH level of their sourdough starter, and making it all in a temperature-controlled, dedicated room.

The new spot also features a full cocktail bar, with a concise list of house cocktails: a Negroni, a Manhattan, a Mai Tai, and a tequila smash with mint, lime, juniper, and Douglas fir eau de vie called the Northern Califoolya Smash. And there are ample beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

For dessert, there is soft-serve which looks to be rotating, flavor-wise. The opening options are strawberry gelato and coconut lime sorbet, with a swirl option as well.

As we learned today, as of early next year, Che Fico Pizzeria will have some big-name pizza competition a few blocks away in the form of Flour + Water Pizza Shop — but the latter will be a more quick-service operation, not a sit-down, dinner-and-drinks experience.

Che Fico Pizzeria is open for dinner only, to start, 5 pm to 9 pm Tuesday through Friday, and 4 pm to 9 pm Saturday and Sunday, with Monday hours being added soon. Also, lunch will be forthcoming, served from 11 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday.