Draymond Green's new Civic Center Ethiopian-Dominican restaurant is getting close, Vietnamese spot Ben Tre is opening in San Francisco, and 15-year-old Ragazza is closing on Divis, all in This Week in Food.

The new Ethiopian-Dominican fusion restaurant Meski, from Warriors player Draymond Green and two partners, chef Nelson German and restaurateur Guma Fassil, is readying for an April 5 opening at 1000 Larkin Street — the former Members Only/Finders Keepers, and before that, The Saratoga. As we learned last month, the restaurant will feature the Dominican cuisine of German's heritage — which he cooks at downtown Oakland's Sobre Mesa — but with Ethiopian twists from Fassil's heritage, and a vibe with Afrobeat and R&B DJs. And, they're planning on doing weekend brunch as well.

There was some sad news for the Divisadero corridor this week as Tablehopper reported on the upcoming closure of Ragazza, the 15-year-old pizzeria offshoot of Glen Park's Gialina. Owners Sharon Ardiana and Greg Hinds say that business has been slower than usual, and with their lease coming up for renewal, they made the decision to close on March 31 — it's been a familiar tale around town the past couple years, sadly. "It has been such a pleasure to serve the NOPA corridor for almost 15 years. So many great memories and customers. I feel truly blessed that I had such a great run!" Ardiana said in a statement. And, she assures us, Gialina is doing fine and will remain open.

Chef Viet Nguyen is getting closer to opening a third location of his Ben Tre Vietnamese Homestyle Cuisine restaurant, this one in San Francisco's Lakeside neighborhood. As the SF Business Times reported, the popular restaurant with locations in South San Francisco and Millbrae has become social media-famous for its Phozilla, an enormous bowl of pho featuring beef rib, oxtail, filet mignon, brisket, bone marrow, and an entire Maine lobster. And the new SF location will be at 2650 Ocean Avenue, and is likely opening in a few months.

Downtown SF's Pabu Izakaya is opening a new sake tasting lounge in a newly constructed, unattached kiosk structure in the plaza at 101 California Street, just outside the restaurant's entrance. The 770-square-foot space will serve as a private dining area, the restaurant tells the Business Times, and also offer sake tastings and small bites on regular nights, when it opens this spring.

Oakland's still hot Snail Bar, which has been the subject of numerous neighbor complaints due to its persistent popularity and noise, got in trouble again last week when they opened a new listening lounge space called Upstairs, in a former apartment above the restaurant. As the Chronicle reports, it looks like the landlord and the bar converted the apartment to a commercial space without proper permits, and it was promptly shut down by the city.

A new organic matcha tea and dessert shop, Oishii Matcha, is coming to the tiny former Ritual Coffee outpost at Noe and Market streets in the Castro. As Hoodline reports, the shop will offer matcha lattes, hojicha, sodas, teas, soft serve and ice cream, boba sundaes, "croffles," and coffee, and it looks to be opening fairly soon.

And Hoodline also reported this week that Flora King, a new Argentinian restaurant from chef Angela Pryor Garat, has opened in the former Vico Cavone/Firewood space at 4248 18th Street in the Castro. The restaurant is serving Argentinian- and Patagonian-influenced tapas and entrees — including a pork tenderloin 'Milanesa' — as well as pizzas, and it is back to serving beer and wine, as the full liquor license appears to have been sold away.

And while we await the first installment of the Top 100 restaurants in 10 day, Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan does not have a new review this week, but she did stop in to Andytown Coffee Roasters in the Sunset for some Irish soda bread on St. Patrick's Day, and she came away with some praise for the crumbly, usually dry stuff — though she says to definitely order it with "the works," which is raspberry jam, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Photo courtesy of Ragazza