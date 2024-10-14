There was a bit of a mishap Sunday during the Fleet Week Air Show in which one of a group of Navy parachutists misjudged their landing and collided with a mother and teenage son at Marina Green, causing minor injuries.

The incident happened just after 12:35 pm Sunday, while a group of local residents was gathered at Marina Green for the Air Show. As KTVU reports, there were six members of the Navy's Leap Frogs parachutists' group, and five successfully landed at a different designated spot, while one drifted over into the crowd at Marina Green.

Emergency responders with the SF Fire Department came to the scene and treated the mother and teenager for minor injuries, and the mother was takent to an area hospital for evaluation.

The parachutist was uninjured.

A @USNavy parachutist misses mark on landing & crashes into mother & child at SF’s Marina Green during @FleetWeekSF. Minor injuries. “Safety is our number priority.We cannot immediately assess what happened. However, we will review this incident to determine the cause,” Navy says pic.twitter.com/DUFfIFfACC — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 13, 2024

As the Chronicle reports, the parachutist landed about 10 to 15 feet outside a designated landing zone, and video below taken by a spectator confirms this. In the narration, the person taking the video, posted to Xitter, can be heard saying, "Oh no, too far!"

The video also shows one of the previous parachutists landing in the proper spot.

That just happened @ San Francisco Fleet Week Show! The young lady affected was promptly rescued by the fleet week team, making it a good day overall. 🪂✈️@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IPCokIzpPI — Mow.Net (@MonetRocks) October 13, 2024



The crowd was especially big for the air show on Sunday, after the Blue Angels canceled their performance Saturday due to fog.

A spokesperson for the Navy put out a statement saying, "Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause."

Top image via MonetRocks/X