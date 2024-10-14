- The local TV news media is converging on the SF Hall of Justice this morning as the trial of Nima Momeni kicks off for the April 2023 murder of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. The trial is expected to last until mid-December, and you may as well brace for near-daily if not daily coverage. [KPIX]
- An email to a friend from VP candidate JD Vance has resurfaced in which he says "I hate the police," and it stems from a car break-in incident while he lived in San Francisco. A precious family heirloom of his wife's was stolen in the burglary, and he says that SFPD brushed off the incident. [New York Times]
- Dozens of families with students at Sutro Elementary School in SF's Richmond District staged a demonstration Sunday at the Clement Street Farmer's Market, in protest of the potential closure of the historic school. [KPIX]
- Homewood Mountain Resort in Tahoe won't be opening this ski season as its owners, SF-based real estate investors JMA Ventures, await approvals to redelop the resort with ski-in, ski-out homes. [Chronicle]
- Deputies in Riverside County say they "probably" thwarted a third attempt on Donald Trump's life when they arrested a suspicious man with multiple guns illegally in his possession outside Trump's Coachella rally on Saturday. [KRON4]
- Outlandish conspiracies about the government controlling the weather, and about meteorologists aiding them, have grown "almoat mainstream" in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and some meteorgologists have been receiving death threats. [New York Times]
- UC Berkeley Law School dean Erwin Chemerinsky has written a new piece in the Sacramento Bee arguing that the Electoral College is a danger to preserving our democracy, and Bay Area News Group has followed suit, noting how California's population is equivalent to 21 other states combined, but those states have more combined Electoral votes. [Bay Area News Group]
