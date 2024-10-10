A Galileo High School student was shot next to the school's football field just as the new school year began, and on Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the crime.

It was around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 21 — just the third day of the new school year — when a Galileo High School student was shot not far from the back of the school’s campus, near the school’s football field. The shooting happened during lunch break, and outside the North Point Market on Polk Street.

The student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. But in the weeks since, SFPD officers determined the primary suspect, and announced today they had arrested that 17-year-old suspect on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after his involvement in a shooting incident that occurred on Aug. 21 at North Point and Polk Streets outside a high school that was in session. ➡️… pic.twitter.com/ISKMEFHPjx — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 10, 2024



The unnamed minor was apprehended at about 4 pm Tuesday at Ocean Beach.

"During the arrest, a loaded firearm was located and seized along with other items of evidentiary value possibly related to the shooting," SFPD said in an announcement. "The suspect was transported and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for the felony charge of assault with a firearm."

It’s unclear if the suspect is also a Galileo High student, or if there is any connection between the victim and the alleged shooter.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View