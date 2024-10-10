Among the food options at the new complex of buildings at Mission Rock will be the first standalone, quick-service pizza shop from Flour + Water, outside of its recently opened flagship location in North Beach.

Flour + Water Pizza Shop is now slated to open early next year in an 1,800-square-foot corner space at 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Lane, also known as Building B in the larger, four-building Mission Rock complex. The building's ground-level retail spaces are already home to a location of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, along the Third Street side, and LuxFit gym, with several smaller spaces still to be leased.

After opening the flagship, sitdown pizzeria in North Beach last year, Flour + Water Hospitality Group said that they had plans to open multiple satellite, quick-service pizza shops around the city — allowing for both a wider delivery footprint, and the ability to deliver pizza faster and hotter to neighborhoods around the city.

Now we have the first of these coming to Mission Rock, where the team says they will be cooking made-to-order pizza using dough made daily in the North Beach location's dough room.

"Our vision for the Pizza Shop is to bring our pizza and hospitality-driven approach to new neighborhoods where we can make a positive impact," says Thomas McNaughton, co-chef and co-founder of Flour + Water Hospitality Group, in a statement. "We look forward to serving and contributing to this dynamic Mission Rock community."

In addition to pizza, the new location will feature salads and antipasti items, as well as other popular dishes from the flagship location including hand-rolled mozzarella sticks and Calabrian chicken wings.

The new Flour + Water Pizza Shop is the latest addition to the food-and-drink array that has been taking shape at Mission Rock over the last year. Still to open, and apparently opening within weeks, is a new location of croissant specialist Arsicault Bakery — in the base of the Verde apartment tower designed by Studio Gang, who also designed SoMa's Mira tower. That building just officially opened last month.

Also coming to other buildings in the complex is a standalone location of Trick Dog's quick-service food concept Quik Dog, as well as a still-unnamed, full-service restaurant from the Che Fico team, which they've said will not be Italian. (Che Fico, just this week, opened a new Che Fico Pizzeria at the Chase Center's Thrive City, four blocks away.) One 2,700-square-foot, full-service restuarant space facing China Basin Park remains to be filled.

"Flour + Water Hospitality Group is a beloved San Francisco institution and its Pizza Shop is the perfect restaurant to occupy this prime location within Mission Rock," says Tishman Speyer Managing Director Maggie Kadin in a statement. "We are thrilled to add yet another exciting offering for the neighborhood’s growing community of residents, workers and visitors."

Flour + Water opened its original Mission District restaurant to immediate acclaim in 2009. Since then, it has expanded into a restaurant group that includes Penny Roma up the street from the original, Flour + Water Pasta Shop, and they are a partner in next-door cocktail spot Trick Dog.

An ownership split meant that the originally opened Flour + Water Pizzeria at 18th and Valencia, which debuted in 2019, became Yellow Moto Pizzeria in 2022, and the restaurant group set its sights on a new flagship in the former Rose Pistola space in North Beach. Flour + Water Pizzeria made its second debut last summer.

The Mission Rock development occupies what was formerly the Giants-owned parking lot, across McCovey Cove from Oracle Park. The Giants organization began planning to develop the property 15 years ago, and partnered with developer Tishman Speyer to come up with the final concept, which features four distinct buildings designed by different architectural firms, and a mix of office, laboratory, retail, and residential uses, along with the newly opened China Basin Park.

The first residents moved into the residential portion of The Canyon, one of two residential buildings, in June 2023.

