The much anticipated new Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach is opening in two weeks, and it will be the first new blood on a busy stretch of Columbus Avenue in many years.

We first heard the news a full year ago that the Flour + Water Hospitality Group was taking over the former Rose Pistola space in North Beach to open a new flagship Flour + Water Pizzeria location. This followed the switchover at the original location at 18th and Valencia to Yellow Moto Pizzeria — even though the restaurant remains largely the same as it was, there was a shuffle in the ownership group, and Yellow Moto is now on its own.

After a year of renovations to the 4,000-square-foot space at 532 Columbus, Flour + Water Pizzeria is now set to open June 28 (a clue on Resy suggests a soft opening may be happening June 21-22). As Eater reports, the remodel includes a glass-walled dough room, so diners will be able to see doughmaking live.

Lundberg Design, which handled a remodel at Flour + Water last year, was responsible for the design of the new pizzeria — and hopefully we will have pictures soon.

At the new restaurant, as at the old one, "Pizzas, antipasti and salads showcase ingredients from our trusted Northern California producers and farmers," the team says in a Resy description.

And at the flagship location, Beverage Director Samuel Bogue has curated a bar program featuring wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. The wine list will focus on Italian producers, as well as "domestic offerings that champion small production, organically farmed grapes and family wineries."

Rose Pistola was one of the hottest restaurants in town back in the late 1990s and early 2000s — it even won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant after its 1996 debut. After a menu revamp a decade ago, it closed for good in early 2017. The space briefly came alive as a pop-up called The Ligurian in early 2020, but otherwise the place has been dark for six years.

Flour + Water Hospitality Group previously announced plans to expand the pizzeria franchise with neighborhood "hub" locations for takeout, after this flagship location gets rolling. Takeout will be available from the North Beach location as well.

Look for reservations starting June 28 on Resy.

Photo: Google Street View