We now have news of another high-profile restaurant tenant for one of the previously unclaimed ground-floor spaces in the new Mission Rock development, and it's the folks behind Che Fico.

Popular Divisadero Italian spot Che Fico continues in its expansion mode, and in addition to a previously announced Che Fico Pizzeria outpost at the Chase Center, the team will also be opening a full-service restaurant and bar in the new Visa headquarters at Mission Rock.

The multi-building development, with both office and residential components and buildings designed by four different architecture firms, is being developed by Tishman Speyer. As for retail, we learned last year that croissant specialist Arsicault is taking one of the spaces, one will be a new Ike's Love and Sandwiches, and another will be an outpost of Trick Dog's Quik Dog restaurant.

The full-service restaurant space in the Visa Building, also referred to as Block G of the development, will be a new concept and not another location of Che Fico, as Eater reports. It's a pretty vast space at 8,300 square feet, and it will include a full bar as well as private dining rooms, in addition to a main dining room.

The Mission Rock development, with the white Visa Building at left.

The restaurant, which has yet to be built out, will likely open in mid-2025.

This will be the fifth Bay Area restaurant from Back Home Hospitality, the group founded by Matt Brewer and Che Fico Chef David Nayfeld. Brewer and Nayfeld opened Che Fico in 2018 after a lengthy buildout in a former auto shop building on Divisadero. That was followed by the casual Che Fico Alimentari in a space downstairs in 2019, and last year came the splashy opening of Che Fico Parco Menlo, in Menlo Park's Springline complex.

Che Fico Pizzeria is now slated to open by early spring 2024, in one of the formerly vacant spaces in Thrive City at the Chase Center.

There is a total of 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in the Mission Rock complex. And apart from the businesses named above, the only other tenants that we know of so far are Blades & Co Barbershop, the gym LuxFit, and grab-and-go soup-and-sandwich spot Proper Foods.

Top image courtesy of Che Fico