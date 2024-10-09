- Many of the women prisoners who were transferred from the now-shuttered FCI Dublin prison were sent to a similar prison in Minnesota, and their lawyers say they’ve been treated very poorly, perhaps in retaliation. Two attorneys representing the women describe frequent bouts of lockdown and solitary confinement for minor or non-existent offenses. [KTVU]
- That Castro 7-Eleven at 18th and Noe streets that closed in 2021 was going to become a especially meat store called Muuu Meat, but that company has apparently abandoned the project. Muuu Meat has since been rebranded as SuKarne, and they’ve abandoned their plans for the 3998 18th Street location with basically zero explanation. [Hoodline]
- As jury selection is ongoing in the Bob Lee murder trial, the attorney for the accused killer Nima Momeni filed a motion to ban Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee from attending the trial. Why? Because they say Krista Lee referred to Momeni’s sister Khazar as “the whore of high tower” and allege Krista Lee has been doing some investigating into the murder herself. [KRON4]
- The FBI arrested a 27-year-old Afghani national in Oklahoma City for allegedly planning an attack on next month’s Election Day. [CBS News]
- The Northern Lights might possibly be visible again in Northern California on Thursday night, thanks to some unusual plasma storm in the cosmos. [Chronicle]
- Cher is coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on December 4, but just to promote her new memoirs, so don’t expect her to belt out “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves.” [KQED]
Image: Google Street View