- Republican VP candidate JD Vance was in Woodside Wednesday evening for a fundraiser. A bunch of Trump supporters showed up with their big flags to welcome Vance, and he stopped to talk with some of them. [KPIX]
- Brace for some loud fighter-jet action over the city today as the Blue Angels do their "practice survey" flights. Ahead of this weekend's air shows, the practice flights will be happening between 1 pm and 5 pm. [FunCheap]
- Over 130 people in Florida have required rescue so far in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Milton, and at least four people are dead as a result of the storm. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 storm and caused significant wind and water damage. [CNN]
- UCSF has provided a fairly canned response to complaints that several floors of their Parnassus hospital campus have no air conditioning, leaving patients to suffer in 95-degree heat and worse last week. "We continue to modernize our facilities and are investing in a new hospital in San Francisco that is designed to withstand the impacts of a more extreme climate to ensure that UCSF continues to be the best place to provide and receive care." [ABC 7]
- The jury in the trial of Theobald Lengyel for the murder of girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Herrmann heard two days of closing arguments this week. [Bay Area News Group]
- A judge has granted access to some of the original evidence in the Scott Peterson case to lawyers with the Los Angeles Innocence Project, who continue to seek a new trial for Peterson in the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson. [ABC 7]
- South Korean author Han Kang, best known for The Vegetarian, just became the first writer from her country to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. [New York Times]
