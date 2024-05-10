- A rare and severe solar storm is expected to approach Earth Friday night, potentially giving the Bay Area a chance to witness the aurora, also known as the northern lights. You might be able to see it between 11 p.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday, in a clear, dark location with a favorable view of the northern horizon. [Chronicle]
- Oakland's new police chief, Floyd Mitchell, is set to begin his tenure on Saturday. The announcement was made by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao about six weeks ago, a full 13 months since then-Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired over alleged mishandling of an internal investigation. [KNTV]
- A 2-alarm fire broke out at a senior housing complex in Japantown Friday morning. Residents were evacuated, and two injured people were transported to a nearby hospital. [KRON4]
- The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Amos Golbaum 13-piece mural in Bernal is scheduled for Saturday, featuring pizza and cake. Come to Winfield St. and Virginia Ave. from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th. [SF Parks Alliance on Twitter]
- An internal investigation is underway at the SF Zoo after the Chronicle investigated claims of mismanagement, safety issues, and animal welfare worries. Additionally, the zoo's union recently expressed a vote of no confidence in CEO and executive director Tanya Peterson, just as the city announced plans to welcome two pandas from China to the zoo. [Chronicle]
- California Forever, the real estate developer that anonymously acquired over 50,000 acres of farmland in Solano County to build the “utopia,” has disabled comments on its Facebook posts, presumably over some angry commenters. [Facebook]
Feature image via Unsplash/Leo_Visions.