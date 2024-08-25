In Vallejo, one person is dead after a sideshow early Saturday morning that included lasers, drones, cars drifting around a ring of fire, and guns fired.

As KTVU reports, the sideshow, involving about 500 vehicles, took shape after midnight Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday at the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and B.W. Williams Drive.

Police say that at least 20 shots rang out at some point near 1 am. At least one of those shots killed the unidentified victim, despite the best efforts from paramedics to save them, marking Vallejo's 16th homicide of the year.

Video from the sideshow, seen below, was posted to social media.

JUST IN: One dead and one critically injured in shootings during a 500 car illegal street takeover in California’s Bay Area



Video shows a ring of fire lit at the intersection of BW Williams Drive and Lewis Brown Drive in Vallejo just after midnight on Saturday



The illegal… pic.twitter.com/mjFSqRYI2N — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 25, 2024



Four people were arrested, not in connection with the shooting, but after they allegedly shined a laser in an officer's eye as they tried to evade officers in a pursuit that led all the way to Hercules, before unsuccessfully attempting to escape on foot.

A spokesperson for the Vallejo Police told the San Francisco Chronicle that officers recovered a 10-foot-long python from the vehicle, and that the people apprehended are not currently considered suspects in the shooting.

As of writing, it is unclear to investigators if the shooting was targeted, and an investigation is ongoing.

Per the Chronicle, sideshows also took place early Saturday in Richmond, Crockett, and Oakland.