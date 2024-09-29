One person and one dog died in a San Leandro apartment fire that happened on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

The Alameda County Fire Department says that they responded to a two-alarm fire taking place on the 14600 block of Washington Avenue around 3:23 p.m Sunday afternoon.

Three people were apparently inside with their family dog when the apartment they were in caught fire, with only two of them managing to escape. NBC Bay Area is reporting that the Alameda County Coroner has identified the deceased individual as 78-year-old Theodis Patterson.

"You would see him every day, picking up the mail or getting his grandkids from school. He was just a beautiful person, a great guy," said one neighbor in reference to Patterson in an interview with NBC Bay Area, while seemingly crying.

The fire damaged four apartments overall. 12 people have been displaced in total, who are currently receiving aid from the Red Cross.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, and no other information is available at this time.

Image: Screenshot of a video posted by the Alameda County Fire Department on X