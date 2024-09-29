- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from Monday until Wednesday, with temperatures across the Bay expected to reach unseasonably warm highs. Meteorologists, however, are not currently sure if the hot weather will last into Thursday and beyond. [Chronicle]
- Vice President Kamala Harris's motorcade was brought to a stop yesterday, after a Waymo driverless taxi malfunctioned and stopped moving while making a U-turn. [Standard]
- Prop 5, a measure on November's ballot, will make it easier for affordable housing to get built by lowering the threshold for passage of housing bonds from 66.7% to 55%. [Bay Area News Group]
- There is controversy stewing in Sonoma County, as a small indigenous tribe of less than a hundred people is facing pushback in their efforts to build a $600 million casino on what they claim is their ancestral land. [AP]
- San Francisco's more unlikely mayoral candidates, such as the race's lone Republican, Ellen Lee Zhou, got to participate in a debate against each other Saturday morning. [Mission Local]
- Congregants of a Black church in Oakland are helping to cultivate a grassroots enviromental justice movement in the area, to great deal of success. [KQED]
- An Oakland resident was shot on Martin Luther King Way, and is in critical condition. [Mercury News]
Image: National Weather Service via X