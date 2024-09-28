PG&E has announced that they might shutoff power to five Bay Area counties on Monday and Tuesday in order to reduce fire risk, as a result of weather conditions forecasted to be both extremely hot and very windy, according to their website.

Contra Costa, Alameda, Sonoma, Solano, and Napa counties were the Bay Area counties among a larger list of 13 that are expected to see their electricity cut. This comes as an unseasonably warm heat wave is expected to blanket the Bay Area for the upcoming week, which leads to high fire risk when placed in conjunction with the large quantity of dry foliage currently present.

San Francisco is projected to hit as high as 90 degrees on Tuesday, with San Jose expected to reach 100 degrees, according to the latest weather reports. It is expected to be even warmer further inland, where the power shutoffs are said to be occurring.

"Once severe weather has passed and it is safe to do so, PG&E will work quickly and nimbly to patrol and inspect lines and restore power for customers as soon as possible," a press release from the company reads.

In that same press release, there is a list of specific buildings in each county will function as Community Resource Centers, which will offer a host of amenities to residents in need of a safe place to reside as the heatwave and power outages unfold.

"To accommodate the heat, CRCs will receive additional ice for customers. Additionally, each center offers ADA-accessible restrooms, device charging, Wi-Fi, blankets, air conditioning, bottled water and snacks," PG&E states.

Here is the full list of CRCs in the Bay Area:

Castro Valley (Alameda County), Castro Valley Library, 3600 Norbridge Ave., Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Livermore (Alameda County), Costco Wholesale Livermore, 2800 Independence Dr., Sept. 30 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Calistoga (Napa County), Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington Street, Sept. 30 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Sonoma (Sonoma County), Hanna Boys Center, 1700-17100 Arnold Dr., Sept. 30 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Image: Oakland Substation C via Wikimedia