- In a visit to the border yesterday, Kamala Harris promised to enact a host of added restrictions to immigration and asylum policy if elected, in an effort to match Trump's strength on the issue in the polls. [Washington Post]
- Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the latest New York Times / Siena College poll. [New York Times]
- Gavin Newsom has vetoed one out of every five bills since the state legislature adjourned at the end of August, CalMatters breaks down why in their new article. [CalMatters]
- Former State Assemblymember and Mountain View City Councilmember Sally Lieber is one of two candidates vying for Santa Clara County's open District 5 seat, and she spoke in-depth to San Jose Spotlight about what she hopes to do if elected. [San Jose Spotlight]
- The traditionally male-dominated lowrider culture that has been a pillar of Latino culture in the Bay Area for decades is undergoing a "revolution," thanks to a few trailblazing women trying to pave the way for greater female inclusion in the space. [CBS]
- A car crashed into an East San Jose laundromat last night, with no injuries reported thus far. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco Police say they've arrested three teens in connection to an armed robbery that took place near the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard. [KRON]