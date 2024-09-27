- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has quietly raised $28,000 in her efforts to defend herself against a recall campaign that has spent nearly $600,000 to oust her. [Oaklandside]
- State Farm, California's largest home insurer, says they expect to cut its number of policies in the state by 1 million by 2028, citing increasing construction costs and wildfire risk. [Mercury News]
- Two San Jose women have been arrested for allegedly running a brothel, police say. [NBC Bay Area]
- Daniel Lurie, an heir to the Levi Strauss company fortune, has spent several million dollars of his own money for his long-shot mayoral bid. [Standard]
- Kamala Harris will be in San Francisco tomorrow, for the final time before the election, at a fundraiser whose details are currently unreleased. [KTVU]
- San Francisco leaders are criticizing the Northern California chapter of Planned Parenthood for only endorsing male candidates in the four races for open Board of Supervisors seats. [Chronicle]
- A 14-year-old high school student in South San Francisco was arrested this afternoon for allegedly stabbing another student, who is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. [Chronicle]
Image: Cal Fire via Wikimedia