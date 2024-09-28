Around 350 San Francisco Unified School District teachers have been found to lack an active teaching credential, according to a Friday press release from the district.

The district, which made the discovery as they reviewed data necessary to move away from the failed EMPowerSF payroll software, says that they are taking the appropiate steps to remedy the situation going forward.

"SFUSD began sending letters in early September to teachers who may not have an active credential on file with the [California Commission on Teacher Credentialing] to let the employee know of the immediate need to update their credential with CTC or to work with our Credentials Team to apply for a qualifying credential," the press release states.

This comes less than a week after Mayor London Breed dispatched a "School Stabilization Team" to aid the ailing school district, which itself came a day after the school board almost fired Superintendent Matt Wayne at an unusual closed-door, weekend meeting.

Wayne, who survived the near-firing, states in the announcement that teachers lacking active credentials will be removed from schools until their credentials are renewed.

“SFUSD cannot allow teachers whose credentials are not in compliance to remain in the classroom,” Superintendent Wayne said. “We are doing everything possible to support our employees in securing some type of credential or permit for an employee to remain in their assignment.”

Image: Ida B. Wells High School via Wikimedia