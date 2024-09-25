- A judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors will be able to show a controversial video in court that apparently shows accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni pantomiming the stabbing in the days after Lee's death. The video was shot clandestinely by an SFPD detective as Momeni was meeting with his former attorney's investigator in a parking lot, prior to his arrest. The judge ruled, however, that she may limit how much of the video can be shown. [Chronicle]
- A 19-year-old was arrested in Windsor Tuesday after police served a search warrant at his home and found a fun and dozens of components used in manufacturing ghost guns. Police said they also found hallucinogens in the teen's bedroom. [KRON4]
- Several of the stray cats of Golden Gate Fields, the now defunct East Bay racetrack, are now in need of homes. A volunteer group had been caring for the cats for 15 years, and they say a few cats are still living at the track. [Berkeleyside]
- Cannabis Cultures dispensary at 2715 Judah Street was robbed around 5 am Wednesday morning after a vehicle was seen ramming into the front of it. [KPIX]
- A San Jose man was arrested in Pacifica Sunday night following a bar fight in which another man suffered serious injuries. [KPIX]
- Two people were injured Wednesday morning when an explosive device was detonated outside a courthouse in Santa Barbara. [New York Times]
- Brittany Furlan, the wife of rocker Tommy Lee, can be seen in a surveillance video chasing after a coyote who came into the couple's SoCal backyard and tried to snatch their pet dachsund. [ABC 7]
- The creators and owners of Cards Against Humanity, who bought a parcel of land on the southern Texas border in 2017 using fan-donated funds in order to thwart Donald Trump's plan to build a wall there, are now suing Elon Musk and SpaceX because the company has allegedly been parking vehicles on the property without permission — and they say they'll accept Twitter.com as payment. [Vulture]
Photo: Javid Bunyadzade