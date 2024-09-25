This seems like a first: An Amazon semi truck appears to have joined in on a recent sideshow in Sacramento, as several revelers jumped on the truck for the ride.

The dangerous business of sideshows is not just a Bay Area phenomenon, as this past weekend, a series of sideshows in Sacramento area this weekend left two people dead. But there appears to have been one highly unusual aspect to a recent Sacramento sideshow, as the Sacramento Bee reports that an Amazon semi truck appears to have joined in a sideshow, though the only evidence we have of this is Instagram videos on which the dates and locations are inconclusive.



While the Sacramento Bee just reported the incident on Wednesday, the above Instagram video is dated September 9. Another Instagram video seen below appears to have been posted Sunday. But both videos seem to reflect the same, or very similar incidents of an Amazon semi truck doing very large donuts amidst a sideshow in progress, and revelers jumping onto the back of the truck.



SFGate got a statement from the Sacramento Police Department in which a department spokesperson said, “I’m aware of this video, however I don’t know if this happened in the county or in the city.” (Sacramento is a city within Sacramento County, so the incident may have happened outside the Sacramento PD’s jurisdiction).

Amazon seems to know more about the incident, or claims they do, and they’re saying as little as possible. “The actions depicted in this video are unsafe and entirely unacceptable,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson told SFGATE. “The driver has been terminated by their employer and they’re not eligible to deliver on our behalf in the future.”

Reviewing the video, we cannot discount the possibility that the driver unwittingly got caught up in a sideshow and just nervously tried to navigate the vehicle out as best they could. But we cannot discount the possibility that the semi driver was trying to do donuts in a sideshow, because another big rig also joined an Oakland sideshow back in February 2023, and that time it was definitely just for fun.

