- The Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub has a new piece about the little known "secret" that the retaining walls and gutters in Buena Vista Park are made from recycled headstones from the cemeteries that were relocated in the 1930s near USF. If descendents couldn't afford to or didn't care to pay for the headstones to be moved to Colma, they ended up as parts of walls arund SF in WPA projects. [Chronicle]
- Two Vallejo firefighters were injured Wednesday morning while rescuing two people from a fiery two-vehicle crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was a city maintenance worker. [East Bay Times]
- BART ridership exceeded 200,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, with help from the A's playing one of their final home games in Oakland. [Chronicle]
- The A's lost 5-1 to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, and fans were emotional about attending the final night game at the Coliseum. [KTVU]
- The final-final Coliseum game is this afternoon, and over 1,000 A's fans were already in the parking lot tailgating Thursday morning before 8 am. [Chronicle]
Gates have opened up one hour EARLY for @Athletics fans preparing to say goodbye at the final home game at the Oakland Coliseum. Ballpark gates open at 9:37am and first pitch is at 12:37pm. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Y2wYCmAOGJ— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) September 26, 2024
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges Thursday morning, including charges that he accepted bribes from foreign sources and tried to cover up his conduct. [Associated Press]
- And Hoda Kotb announced she is leaving the Today show early next year, after 16 years on the program, saying she wants to spend more time with her two young daughters. [CNN]
Top image: Fans tailgate before the Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 24, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)