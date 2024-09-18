Yet more free outdoor concerts from the SF Live crew have been announced, and the stretch run of the series includes a Halloween weekend daytime rock show at McLaren Park’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre.

When this summer’s SF Live free outdoor concert series was announced in April, with shows at SF parks curated by your favorite local nightclubs, Bottom of the Hill owner Lynn Schwarz said in Mayor Breed’s press release that the six-month series “allowed me to book a headlining band I've always wanted to book but was too big for my venue.” She did not say who that band was.

And when the next batch of shows was announced in July, it contained this month’s Eagles of Death Metal show at Potrero del Sol Park, but still no mention of any show organized by Bottom of the Hill.



But we finally have an announcement of that Bottom of the Hill Show, a Halloween weekend affair at McLaren Park’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre. It’s called Halloween Rock n’ Scream (Saturday, October 26, 12-6 pm, free) and will feature Austin, Texas-based punk band Die Spitz, who’ve opened for Amyl and the Sniffers and L7. Rounding out that day’s bill are “Chicano Doo-Wop” band The McCharmlys, and garage punk bands Nobody’s Baby and Lost Puppy Forever.

A Bottom of the Hill invite adds, “At 1:30 pm we will have a pet costume contest with prizes. Bring your pet in costume!"

We should note that the SF Live concert series also includes a show this Saturday at Union Square featuring electronica duo Goldfish (2-6 pm), and an SF Live at Leather Pride Fest show Sunday afternoon in front of The Eagle, with DJ David Hernandez and others (2-7 pm).

Free SF Live show with Babe Rainbow + LA LOM + Minami Deutsch + Boogarins + Thee Heart Tones in SF's Union Square on Sat. 10/12 from 1pm-6pm! ☀️ Presented in conjunction with (((folkYEAH!))), SF Live, Union Square Alliance. ☀️ RSVP here: https://t.co/sRxae9c5QX pic.twitter.com/0hr8utGZP4 — The Chapel (@TheChapelSF) September 18, 2024

But SF Live announced a few of the other late shows on the autumn end of their itinerary, including The Chapel’s Union Square show with Babe Rainbow & LA LOM (Saturday, October 12), and a Golden Gate Park bandshell rave with Justin Martin and DJ M3 (also Saturday, October 12).

There is one final SF Live concert scheduled for Saturday November 9, but details have not yet been announced.

Image via High Road Touring