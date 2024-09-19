- It’s been seven years in the making, and on Thursday, the Dr. Maya Angelou monument was finally introduced at the SF Public Library Main Branch. The I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings author was also SF’s first Black woman streetcar conductor at age 16, and the monument at the library is actually shaped like a book. [@LyanneMelendez via Twitter]
“And still I rise.” Maya Angelou monument unveiled. @FriendsSFPL @SFPublicLibrary pic.twitter.com/GrVYoNBXcG— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 19, 2024
- SF’s illegal vending problem has spread to Chinatown, and these are largely food vendors whose left-behind refuse may be attracting vermin. KGO describes the vendors’ wares as “Raw meats, produce, and even baby sharks,” and some small business owners say the vendors are in some cases just picking food out of the trash and reselling it. [KGO]
- Fremont 14-year-old Mason Padilla has won the National Mullet Championship in the teen division for his “party in the back” hairstyle. His mother says that Mason “faced bullying, was called names, and endured hurtful comments” over his hairdo of choice, but now it’s won him $1,000 cash, a GoPro HERO12 camera, and national renown. [KTVU]
- Metallica just announced another stadium tour for the summer of 2025, and they’ll play Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on June 20 and 22. [Chronicle]
- This has been a forgone conclusion for at least a month, but your San Francisco Giants were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
- In freaky political scandal news, hard-right, anti-trans North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has been busted by CNN for comments on a porn site expressing his enthusiasm for trans porn, and describing himself as a “black NAZI!” [CNN]
Image: SF Arts Commission