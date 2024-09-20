- A community is trying to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and a family is in mourning after a woman was killed last week crossing the street in Burlingame. Yolanda Villar leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter with special needs, and there is a GoFundMe for her care. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Friday morning around 7:45 am in Sunnyvale, at Mary Avenue near Evelyn Avenue. [KPIX]
- Multiple people have been detained by police in Brentwood after a man was shot and injured there Thursday night around 8:45 pm. [NBC Bay Area]
- Homicides are down 37% year over year in San Francisco, and the city is on pace to see its lowest number of homicides since 1960, if the trend continues. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk talked about moving the headquarters of X to Austin, but a new filing reveals this "headquarters" will officially be at his Hyperloop Plaza in Bastrop, Texas — even though most X employees don't seem to be relocating and still will be working in offices in California, or remotely. [Chronicle]
- ICYMI, Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey held a talk-show-style town hall meeting on Thursday evening in Michigan, in which Harris doubled down talking about her gun ownership. [KPIX]
- Retired Rosie the Riveter Museum tour guide and park ranger Betty Reid Soskin turns 103 today, and a celebration is being held at Betty Reid Soskin Middle School in Richmond. [KTVU]