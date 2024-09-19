Did you know Michelle Obama had a healthy soda line? Neither did I!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama popped up at the Costco in Livermore on Tuesday, much to the delight of the few dozen shoppers who caught the appearance.

It was documented on TikTok, as seen below. It turns out that Mrs. Obama is a co-founder and strategic partner of PLEZi Nutrition, and she was at the store talking to customers and promoting their soft drink, called PLEZi Fizz.

The sodas are sweetened with fruit juice, and said to contain 70% less sugar than traditional soft drinks.

"I've dedicated so much of my life to helping kids and families lead healthier lives," Obama says in a statement on the company's website. "As First Lady, I built my Let's Move! initiative to rally every sector of society toward this goal."

She continues, "Studies are showing that kids aren't getting enough nutrients like fiber and potassium, and they're consuming far too much added sugar — with nearly two-thirds of young people consuming sugary drinks on a given day."

With PLEZi Nutrition, Obama says, "We're hoping not just to provide healthier and delicious drinks and snacks for kids, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry… it is still simply too hard for kids to grow up healthy."

As TMZ notes, actress Kristen Bell is also an investor and strategic partner in PLEZi Nutrition.

It's not clear if Mrs. Obama made any other stops at any Bay Area retailers, or what she might have been doing in the Bay Area besides hawking soda at Costco.

Was there another high-ticket-price Kamala fundraiser we didn't hear about?