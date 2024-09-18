In late November, when, god willing, we will have a new president-elect whose name is not Trump, President Joe Biden will be gathering AI experts together in San Francisco for a global AI safety summit.

Artificial intelligence experts from at least nine countries and the European Union will reportedly be coming to this gathering, which the White House announced Wednesday and which is scheduled for November 20 and 21. As the Associated Press reports, the global summit will be happening just about a year after the AI Safety Summit that took place in the United Kingdom.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tells the AP that this gathering will be less about conceptual talk, and will be the "first get-down-to-work meeting" about AI and its potential dangers.

"We're going to think about how do we work with countries to set standards as it relates to the risks of synthetic content, the risks of AI being used maliciously by malicious actors," Raimondo tells the AP. "Because if we keep a lid on the risks, it's incredible to think about what we could achieve."

A broader AI summit will also be taking place a few months later, in February, in Paris.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will also be in attendance at the gathering in SF, but the AP notes that representatives from China, which is a rising AI powerhouse, have not been included.

The Chinese, Blinken says, are not currently part of a "network of newly formed national AI safety institutes in the US and UK."

Raimondo said that the invite list has not been fully finalized.

"I think that there are certain risks that we are aligned in wanting to avoid, like AIs applied to nuclear weapons, AIs applied to bioterrorism," Raimondo said, speaking to the AP. "Every country in the world ought to be able to agree that those are bad things and we ought to be able to work together to prevent them."

The AP further reports that San Francisco-based OpenAI allowed the US and UK AI safety institutes to have early access to its soon-to-be-released generative AI model, called 01. The company says that it can "perform complex reasoning" and produce a "long internal chain of thought" when answering a query, and that it poses a "medium risk" when it comes to being weaponized.

Governor Gavin Newsom used the Dreamforce conference on Tuesday to ceremoniously sign a couple of bills aimed at AI safety, which critics referred to as a "stunt."

OpenAI is not participating in Salesforce's event.