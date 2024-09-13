A major police situation was happening in or near Powell Street Station Friday morning after an armed suspect apparently fired a gun, and then was shot by police.

An alert from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management went out at 10:57 am to avoid the area of Market and Powell streets due to police activity.

The Chronicle reports from witnesses that a suspect was scene carrying a gun, and being chased by police from an alley near Mint Plaza (possibly Stevenson or Jessie Street) into a liquor store.

Police reportedly then chased the man with guns drawn out of the liquor store toward Powell Street Station, and there a witness told the Chronicle they heard a gunshot, followed by a "barrage" of gunfire. It had the markings of an officer-involved shooting.

Update, 12:11 pm: The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed that "We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 10:30 AM at Powell Street BART station."

Mission Local adds that three officers opened fire. That siteb adds that the person who was shot "was conscious and speaking with medics after being shot, but their condition is not yet known."

Meanwhile, BART announced in an 11:38 am update that "The Market and 5th entrance at Powell St. remains closed due to police activity. Please use Market and 4th to enter and exit Powell St. station." NBC Bay Area reported that as of 11 am Friday, "Trains are running through the [Powell Street] station without stopping during the closure."

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 10:47 am that they were assisting with a "traumatic injury" situation at the transit station, and that both the station and the vehicle lanes on Market above were closed.

A Chronicle reporter reported seeing a person being taken away on a stretcher.

The Citizen app had a report that the victim had "gunshot wounds to the right leg and left arm," which may have come from a police scanner.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

Photo via Citizen app