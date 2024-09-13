A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office told SFist that the suspect is currently being held without bail, and that an arraignment is scheduled for October 1.

Charles Angel Salva, from Fremont, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to choke a flight attendant and threatening to "kill everybody" on a flight originally bound for San Francisco, according to federal prosecutors. If convicted, Salva faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office told SFist that he Salva is currently being held without bail, and that an arraignment is scheduled for Oct 1.

The official Department of Justice criminal complaint alleges that Salva was in a state of "uncontrollable rage" during the flight, and had to be detained by multiple other passengers.

In a statement to police, Salva allegedly admitted to assaulting multiple flight attendants, also claiming that he took ecstasy before the flight and that he has molested his daughter multiple times. The complaint goes on to say that Salva also supposedly said that he thought everyone on the flight was trying to get him to admit to his pedophilia, and was attempting to crash the flight as retribution.

Salva was apparently on his way back from a weekend spent at Disneyland with his daughter, brother, and sister-in-law, the latter of which testified to authorities that he "suffers from severe depression, is a pathological liar, and has attempted to commit suicide in the past."

The sister-in-law also informed officers of an incident that occurred last Sunday, where Salva left his daughter with her and her husband, before disappearing and being later found in a liquor store by Anaheim Police while covered in sewage.

In a public statement, Frontier Airlines applauded the flight crew for their "professionalism," and complimented law enforcement for "their efforts to ensure justice."

This incident is yet another strange occurrence in a turbulent year for the airline, which has seen two separate federal lawsuits for "wage theft" filed against it and a pilot arrested right before a flight was scheduled to take off, but has also recently revived its flights from San Jose's Mineta International Airport after a three year absence.

Frontier Airlines' stock price, as of press time, closed today at $4.31. That's a decrease of 18% year-to-date, and a 77% nosedive since the company's initial public offering back in April 2021.

Image: David Syphers via Unsplash