- As it does every year, the San Francisco Fire Department marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a solemn ceremony Wednesday morning at Station #5. "This is the work, every day, of the people who wear the uniform," said Mayor London Breed, speaking about how first responders and firefighters prepared for the worst in San Francisco on that day as well. [NBC Bay Area / KPIX]
- An arrest was made Tuesday for arson, in connection with one of the biggest wildfires now raging in the state, the Line Fire in Southern California. Authorities arrested 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg of Norco, who they suspect of starting the blaze on September 5.
- In what seems to be a tit-for-tat political move, Mayor Breed declined to reappoint labor leader Tim Paulson to the powerful Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday, after one of the unions he's tied to, the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council, decided to endorse her rivals in the upcoming election. [Chronicle]
- In last night's debate, Donald Trump managed to take a number of swings at Harris and the Biden Administration, but he somehow managed never to mention "San Francisco" or "liberal California" at all, surprisingly. [CalMatters]
- Trump bucked tradition and wandered into the "spin room" himself after last night's debate, instead of letting surrogates do all the post-debate talking with the press, and he was up to his usual bullshit and just wanting to make sure everyone knew that he won the debate and no one said otherwise. [New York Times]
- Trump went on Fox & Friends this morning so he could be among friends after that bruising debate, and he tried to dismiss Taylor Swift's late-night endorsement of Kamala — which he was desperate enough to fake with an AI post — saying "She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." [New York Times]
- Meanwhile Trump and Harris exchanged a friendly handshake Wednesday morning at a 9/11 memorial event in New York City. [New York Times]
