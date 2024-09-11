- Mayor London Breed backed out of a debate tonight with her four main challengers, which was airing on KPIX. A Breed spokesperson said she had already done four debates and was instead attending multiple house parties at voters' homes this week. [SF Standard]
- Breed did attend an earlier forum hosted by the San Francisco Child Care Planning and Advisory Council, at which the candidates were each asked the same seven questions, and Mark Farrell begged off from that one. [Examiner]
- Next year's AIDS Lifecycle ride from SF to LA will be the last, ending a beloved, 30-year fundraising tradition. [Hoodline]
- A fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord on Wednesday reached 70 acres, and is now 30% contained, Cal Fire says. [ABC 7]
- 65-year-old North Bay pizza chain Mary's Pizza Shack has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — but its 10 locations will reportedly remain open as it restructures. [Press Democrat]
- Obviously, early polling shows Kamala Harris clearly won Tuesday night's debate. [FiveThirtyEight]
- Kaiser Permanente has sold its 21-story office tower at 1950 Franklin Street in Oakland, along with a parking structure across the street, for $14.35 million, with a developer of an adjacent property looking to expand into an "urban campus." [SF Business Times]
- Frankie Beverly, the beloved R&B singer and Philadelphia native who sang the classic "Before I Let Go" with his band Maze, has passed away at age 77. [KPIX]
Photo: Jamie Street