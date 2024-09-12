- The four male candidates for SF mayor debated each other Wednesday night at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, at an event hosted by KPIX which Mayor London Breed backed out of at the last minute, saying she'd rather spend her time talking with voters. [KPIX]
- BART was experiencing "major" delays this morning due to a medical emergency at 16th & Mission Station, though the system appears to be recovering. [BARTAlert/X]
- A suspect's pit bull attacked a sheriff's K9 during a standoff at a home in Hayward on Wednesday, but the dog was not seriously injured. [KTVU]
- Teachers in Half Moon Bay averted a strike in a last-minute, overnight deal over wages and benefits. [ABC 7]
- A well-respected Sonoma County winery, Sbragia Family Vineyards, has shuttered its tasting room do to low visitation rates, which appears to be part of a larger trend. [Chronicle]
- The Atlantic hurricane season may finally be picking up, as Francine batters the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, and a new tropical depression is forming off the Cabo Verde Islands. [ABC 7]
- The 155-year-old Campbell Soup Company is changing its name to The Campbell's Company, as soup becomes less of a driving force in the company that also owns brands like Goldfish, Cape Cod, and Pepperidge Farm. [ABC News]
- Stevie Nicks followed Taylor Swift's lead and posted to Instagram as "childless dog lady," not endorsing a candidate though, just telling people to vote. [Instagram]
Photo: jonthesquirrel