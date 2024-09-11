The California Highway Patrol conducted a routine traffic stop in I-680 in Concord, and a drug-sniffing dog indicated there may have been narcotics in the vehicle. And were there ever, as the CHP seized nearly 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from the car.

We are just learning about this today, though the incident happened two weeks ago. The California Highway Patrol notes in a Wednesday Facebook post that on the morning of August 29, they pulled over a white GMC van on I-680 near Marina Vista Road in Concord for some sort of moving violation. Per the post, “the officer began to suspect the driver may be involved in additional criminal activity,” and a drug-sniffing KP unit was brought on the scene.

Criminal activity, indeed. As KPIX reports, the dog barked, and the man had nearly 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Needless to say, the vehicle’s driver was arrested on the spot and taken into custody. That driver, 47-year-old Magdaleno Quezada Garcia of Concord, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

Image: CHP - Golden Gate Division via Facebook

Obviously, the image above CHP posted to Facebook is an all-time banger. But we do have to wonder… Is that dog okay?

Per KPIX, Quezada Garcia has been booked in the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $2.5 million. He has a court appearance scheduled for September 24.

