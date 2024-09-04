When the Transamerica Pyramid reopens to the public next week after a renovation, it will have some new, publicly accessible, outdoor art from a pair of renowned French sculptors.

Architect Norman Foster, whose firm has been working on the renovation of the 50-year-old Transamerica Building, curated both an outdoor sculpture garden and an indoor exhibit of his own work that will be viewable in the building's lobby. As the Chronicle reports, both will be open to the public starting September 12.

The sculptures in the Transamerica plaza's famed Redwood Park, are by Les Lalanne — the collective name for married artists Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne. Over 20 pieces by the couple have been installed in the park, including a pair of Francois-Xavier Lalanne’s iconic "Moutons" (sheep), peeking out among the ferns.

Francois Xavier Lalanne " les nouveaux moutons, Brebis, 1994- Les nouveaux moutons, Béliers, 1994-les nouveaux moutons, Agneaux, 1996 " Exhibition at Chateau de Versailles " Les Lalanne à Trianon " on June 18, 2021 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)

On the new building website, it explains that the installation is a "reimagining [of] the magical world of the artists' studio in France." The exhibition, which runs through late January, is dubbed "Les Lalanne at Transamerica Redwood Park," and it was co-organized by New York's Kasmin Gallery.

Francois Xavier Lalanne " Vache Paysage, 2006 " Exhibition at Chateau de Versailles " Les Lalanne à Trianon " on June 18, 2021 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)

While François-Xavier Lalanne was known for his cheeky, whimsical animal figures, his wife Claude was known for stark, surreal human figures, as well as botanical elements. Foster said in a statement that their work "come[s] together in this outdoor exhibition, with animals occupying the landscape as a setting whilst the other works act as markers in the paved areas."

Claude Lalanne with one of her sculptures, circa 2002. Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Developer Michael Shvo, who has overseen the renovation of the Transamerica Building, appears to be a particular fan of the work of Les Lalanne. A search on Getty Images shows him attending a launch event for a Les Lalanne exhibit at one of his properties in Miami in 2019, the Raleigh Hotel.

And the Chronicle notes that Shvo was responsible for the Instagram-famous "Sheep Station" installation of Francois-Xavier Lalanne's sheep at a former gas station in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 2013.

"The Lalannes were never really exhibited in San Francisco,” Shvo tells the Chronicle. “It was important that we bring San Francisco the best of their work. We have pieces that are coming from probably 15 different locations.”

This will be the first in a series of outdoor art installations, dubbed Pyramid Arts, at what's now being called the Transamerica Pyramid Center. Shvo tells the Chronicle these exhibits will each last about five months, and will change semi-annually. Also, the outdoor plaza areas are getting a new coffee kiosk from Sightglass, as well a flower stand, and more.

"Les Lalanne at Transamerica Redwood Park" runs from September 12 to January 28, and will be viewable daily from dawn to dusk.

Top image: Francois Xavier Lalanne " Carpe, 1996 " Exhibition at Chateau de Versailles " Les Lalanne à Trianon " on June 18, 2021 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)