Things appear to be full steam ahead at the ongoing renovation of the Transameria Pyramid and an adjacent building that is being called Transamerica Three. And it's in that building that Miami-based chef Brad Kilgore is planning two new restaurants, with one being more of a daytime cafe.

Back in June we learned that Kilgore was attached to the Transamerica renovation/redevelopment project, which is being undertaken by developer Michael Shvo. Shvo publicized the news, along with a September reopening date for the tower and the announcement of a two-day TEDAI conference coming in October. However this positive press, in retrospect, seemed like it was trying to get ahead of a negative story that came out a couple weeks later about a legal dispute between Shvo and the founders of CORE Club, the private club that had plans to open a location on multiple floors of the tower.

There is no mention of CORE in the latest update from Kilgore and Shvo, which appears to have been given as an exclusive to the SF Standard. The story just notes that Kilgore's company, Kilgore Culinary, will be in charge of food and beverage offerings in the tower's new Sky Lounge and 48th floor cocktail bar, which will be reserved for tenants only.

And by October, Kilgore plans to open Cafe Sebastian in the building formerly known as 545 Sansome — now Transamerica Three. He tells the Standard that this will be an upscale cafe, serving breakfast and lunch, with house-baked pastries, coffee and espresso drinks, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and an "intense" lineup of half-bottles of wine, for slightly boozy lunches or picnics.

By December — at least that's what they're saying now — the team plans to open Ama by Brad Kilgore, which is described as an "ambitious ’70s-inspired concept that’s part bar, part restaurant and part hi-fi lounge," also in Transamerica Three. The food will be focused on itameshi cuisine, which is Japan's take on Italian food with heavy Japanese influences.

Kilgore previously opened an itameshi concept in Miami late last year called Oise by Brad Kilgore.

The dining room at Ama definitely sounds like it will have clubby vibes, with a DJ booth and wood-encased speakers, and it follows on a recent mini-trend of Japanese-style hi-fi bars in San Francisco — which includes Harlan Records and Yokai, which has a food menu as well.

Ama will offer both a tasting menu and a la carte options, including handrolls and sashimi, and some menu items from the Miami restaurant give us some clues as well — like a chicken katsu parm sandwich, and a dish of udon carbonara.

Beyond these two restaurants, renderings previously released by Transamerica project architects Norman Foster + Partners show a newly activated redwood grove beside the tower, as well as a retail strip with ample outdoor seating.

Of the other concepts coming to the complex we only learn that Kilgore's wife, pastry chef Soraya Caraccioli-Kilgore, will be opening a spinoff of her Miami ice cream company, MadLab Creamery, called MadLab Kakigori. It will feature both Japanese-style shave ice and gelato.

Top image: Photo by Joseph Barrientos