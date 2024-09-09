- Activists succeeded in getting a temporary hotel stay for a Venezuelan migrant mother who allegedly contracted meningitis while in a congregate SF homeless shelter. Carmen Marquez landed in SF General for six months, and has lost fingers, toes, and a foot due to her infection, and she was set to be released today without being given housing. [Mission Local]
- The Davis Fire south of Reno has now burned 6,500 acres, and is prompting further evacuations. The fire began Saturday afternoon in the area of Davis Creek Regional Park, is still 0% contained, and has prompted an evacuation along Mt. Rose Highway, where actor Jeremy Renner owns a home, and he's been documenting the evacuation on Instagram. [Reno Gazette Journal]
- Two men, aged 18 and 20, who are alleged Richmond gang members, are headed to trial for the deaths of two men, one of them an alleged accomplice, and the other a 63-year-old cannabis delivery driver, Peter Popovich, whom they were trying to rob, police say. [East Bay Times]
- A new survey of cellphone data by Downtown SF Partnership finds that more people are headed to SF's downtown on weekends than there were in 2019, however there are still fewer people going downtown overall than before the pandemic. [SF Business Times]
- Drowning is the official cause of death of Bay Area Olympian swimmer and coach Richard Thornton, who died as he headed out to surf a familiar Santa Cruz spot in January at age 65, but an autopsy reveals he had an enlarged heart and multiple other health factors at play. [Chronicle]
- Two UC Santa Cruz students and one professor are suing the school over their being banned from campus for over 10 days following a May protest event, which their lawyers say caused harm including having to miss classes. [Chronicle]
- Award-winning, legendary actor and voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, James Earl Jones, has died at age 93. [KTVU]