- A swarm of three earthquakes shook up the North Bay this morning, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.4 and was centered in Lake County. No immediate reports of damage are currently available. [Chronicle]
- Hank, an elderly pelican known for living at Lake Merritt since 2003, currently lacks a safe feeding area. Her struggles come as Oakland has struggled to keep the nearby Rotary Nature Center open. [Chronicle]
- California's Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly, who led the state through the pandemic is resigning from his role at the end of the month. He will be succeeded by Kim Johnson, the current director for the state's Social Services since 2019. [CBS]
- Former President Donald Trump will not receive sentencing for his conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush money case until after the election, according to a new ruling. [Reuters]
- A Native American tribe from southern California has bought $60,000 in radio ads supporting Evan Low's congressional race, after he voted for a law friendly to tribal casinos earlier this summer. [San Jose Inside]
- Pacifica is in a state of strife right now, as local lawmakers are mulling over divisive restrictions for AirBnB rentals. [San Francisco Standard]
- Brodie Brazil, NBC Sports California's longtime studio host for Sharks and A's games, says his final game for the network will be September 29th. [Mercury News]