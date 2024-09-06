- Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in fines stemming from alleged campaign finance violations. The sanctions, announced today in a preliminary settlement agreement from Oakland's Public Ethics commission, come as Schaaf's campaign for state treasurer is just getting underway. [The Oaklandside]
- Dublin Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to an assault on a Dublin High freshman last month. The victim's mother said the beating was a case of "mistaken identity." [CBS]
- The San Jose Police Department ran into a legal setback earlier this week, after being denied qualified immunity for an officer accused shooting a Black activist in the groin with a foam round during the George Floyd protests. The ruling allows an excessive force lawsuit against the department to proceed to trial. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Proposition 22 is now in a state of bureaucratic limbo, as the state's Industrial Relations Department now claims it lacks the authority to enforce claims related to the law. There are currently 32 unresolved cases, according to documents attained by CalMatters. [CalMatters]
- Equity grants for cannabis growers of color were supposed to level the playing field for legal marijuana, but some in Sonoma County feel left out by the county's implementation of the law, expressing that its criteria for inclusion is overly narrow and lacking in nuance. [Press Democrat]
- California's ban on guns in certain "sensitive spaces" was reinstated earlier this week, thanks to a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. [Chronicle]
- The IRS claims it has now recovered $1.3 billion in overdue back taxes from more affluent households, two years after Congress significantly increased the agency's funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. [CNN]
Image: Jim Ratliff via Wikimedia